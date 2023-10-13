(WTVO) — Retailer Best Buy has announced that it will cease selling DVD and Blu-ray discs both in its stores and online after the 2023 holiday shopping season.

On Friday, Variety confirmed a report by The Digital Bits on Friday that the retailer was getting out of the physical media business.

“To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” a Best Buy spokesperson said in a statement. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.”

The company said it would continue to sell movies and TV shows in stores and online through Christmas, and discontinue sales in the new year.

Best Buy said it would still continue to sell physical copies of video games.

Best Buy’s exit from the home media market leaves Walmart as the largest retailer of Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K titles, with a 45% market share. Amazon and Target also still stock physical discs. Redbox still maintains a network of 29,000 DVD rental kiosks across the country.