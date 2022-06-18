(WTVO) — Father’s Day is on Sunday, but many people might not have gotten the perfect gift for their dad yet.
Father’s Day is a day of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influences of fathers in society. A day for dad deserves a perfect gift for the old man, and thankfully there are many good gifts to get him at the last minute. Find a list below of the five best last-minute Father’s Day gifts, according to Best Products.
- Smokeless Fire Pit: As the country moves further into summer, more and more people will likely want to spend their time outside on gorgeous nights. Stay out too long though and it can get a little chilly, which for many families means dad starting a fire. For those dads who like to sit out at a bonfire but do not necessarily like building it, this is the perfect gift. One good option for such a gift is from Inno Stage, who is offering their portable fire pit for only $45 on Amazon. It comes with a carrying case and is easy to move around, being only the size of an iPad, which means it can be taken to dad’s next camping and beyond. Amazon offers next-day shipping in certain locations for this product.
- Rolling Grill Basket: There is a long-standing stereotype in America that dad is the grill master, and a rolling grill basket will make that more true than ever before. This rolling basket will allow your father to cook up a delicious meal for the family without having to deal with all the stress that cooking entails. By filling the basket up with his favorite veggies, pops can sit back and relax while the rolling basket perfectly cooks every side. One of the best rolling basket on the market comes from BBQ Dragon for only $35 on Amazon.
- Multitool: Dad is the handy man is a lot of households across the country, and a multitool will make that title a little easier on him. One good purchase on that front would be the product from RoverTac, who is offering their multitool for only $26 on Amazon. The stainless steel multitool will give your old man everything he needs to fix any DIY project that comes up. With 14 different tools, including screwdrivers, wrenches, pliers, a measuring tape and a hammer. It will allow him to be the handyman of his dreams.
- Isner Mile Beard Kit for Mean: What’s more manly then a good beard? While not every man can grow one, your dad will appreciate this gift if he was granted with good facial hair. The nine-piece grooming kit from Comfy Mate, which is on sale for $19 at Amazon, includes everything your old man will need to keep his beard beautiful. From a steel straight razor to beard balm, wash and oil, all of the products come in a travel storage bag to keep your dad looking his best wherever he goes.
- Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player: Give your old man a blast from the past with a portable record player. Vinyl has been making a comeback as of late, but this will allow your dad to listen to all of the favorite music from before it was cool. One such product comes from Victrola, who is offering their portable record player for only $56 on Amazon. The suitcase has built in Bluetooth speakers, so it can be used wherever dad may go. He can also stream smartphone music through the speakers for when he does not want to pull out the records. Available in 38 different colors, it’s small design can blend seamlessly into any home decor.