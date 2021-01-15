Best of the Best: Packers O vs. Rams D

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass under pressure from Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When it comes to playoff football, some games just have that superhero movie-type of feel to them. The Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams divisional round playoff matchup has it.

“We know it’s a game that’s going to go the distance,” said Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In these postseason duels, there’s a lot at stake. Because at the end of the day, it’s beat or be beaten.

“There’s a finality to all of this if you don’t get the job done,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers enter tomorrow’s game with the top ranked offense in the league, averaging 31.9 points per game this season. The biggest factor in their success is the MVP front-runner, Rodgers.

“I think what he’s done this year is tremendous. He’s the MVP of the league by all accounts,” said Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

Rodgers reached superhero status years ago. But no good superhero is worth anything without their trusty sidekick. Packers receiver Davante Adams is that man, and the two have spent countless hours in the offseason together perfecting their craft.

“That’s where a lot of work that I’ve put in, and then obviously me and my quarterback as well to be on the same page,” said Adams.

In Saturday’s matchup the Packers soaring offense will meet their toughest challenger facing the Rams number one defense.

“When you get in a situation where there’s eight teams left, every team is good,” said Rodgers. “I’d say all of them have really good defenses too. So there’s no cakewalks, there’s no easy games.”

From one Aaron to another, Rodgers praised Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s abilities.

“It’s very rare that you have an impact player that rushes from the inside,” said Rodgers. “Uh, little different with 99.”

Aaron Donald is another one of the league’s superhuman talents. He also has a faithful counterpart who goes by the name Jalen Ramsey.

“Ramsey’s at the top of that list,” said Adams. “I think there’s like 3 or 4 super elite corners, and he’s definitely one of them.”

On Saturday, when pressure’s at it’s highest, that’s when the winner is crowned.

“In the heat of the battle, regardless of the circumstance, being able to take what we’re asking them to do, and then go apply it,” said LaFleur. “You’ve got to trust yourself. You’ve got to trust your gut.”