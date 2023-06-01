(WTVO) —Job scams have become an easy way for criminals to make money, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in a warning to job seekers.

The bureau says phony companies are quick to ask for your money or financial information upfront to hire you.

Bogus job offers often come with reshipping businesses, car wrap companies or businesses that want you to act as a mystery shopper of gift cards and money orders.

The BBB tallied reported losses of nearly $840,000 from job scams in the first three months of 2023, up 250% from the same time last year.