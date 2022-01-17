(WJW) – Google is honoring Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday Monday with a surprise for those who search her name.

The search results in a shower of rose petals and a message stating: “Thank you for being a friend,” along with her birth year and the year in which she died.

The petals are a tribute to White’s time playing Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.” The words are a nod to the show’s theme song.

“We wanted to honor the iconic Betty White on her birthday with a commemorative Easter Egg, by paying tribute to her beloved character, Rose, and thanking her for being a friend to all,” Google said in a statement to Fox News.

The comedy legend died peacefully at home on Dec. 31, 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

White’s career spanned more than seven decades, captivating generations of audiences. She was a staple of TV game shows, made several appearances on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and even had her own show before starring on “The Golden Girls.”

From there, she made countless guest appearances, and, in 2010, she became the oldest person to host “Saturday Night Live,” which earned her an Emmy.

White was also known for her support of animal welfare and LGBTQ rights.