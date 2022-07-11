(WTVO) — As companies are having mid-summer sales, Amazon Prime Days can be a prime time for scams.

Phishing scams are popular. Scammers will send out emails, texts or phone calls that appear to be from the retailer in order to get personal information. Look out for messages with links and that claim a gift is waiting, or that there is a problem with delivery.

More tips on how to avoid scams can be found below:

• Beware of fake lookalike websites: Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information, and read online reviews.

• Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Scammers often steal photos off other websites, so don’t believe what you see.

• Make sure the website is secure. Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “HTTP.” It is NOT secure.

• Be careful purchasing sought-after products. If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices. Here’s one example involving game consoles.

• Pay with a credit card. It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Be very wary of any retailer that asks you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods.