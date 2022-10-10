(WTVO) — The Christmas shopping season is quickly approaching, and so are holiday shopping scams.

Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot and other major retailers will start offering early online deals this week, and the Better Business Bureau said that hackers will be trolling the internet looking to prey on unsuspecting shoppers.

The Bureau said that people should take extra precautions to avoid phishing scams, misleading advertisements and lookalike websites. Shoppers should avoid sites with misspellings and bad grammar.

It is important to read online reviews and check the contact information for each website, according to the BBB. They warned shoppers to remember that, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.