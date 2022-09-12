WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The trend of gas prices slowly declining could be reversed this winter.

Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, predicts high prices could return once the European Union dramatically scales back on buying Russian oil, potentially shortening supply elsewhere.

“Well, it’s a risk. And it’s a risk that we’re working on the price cap to try to address,” Yellen told CNN.

The EU also wants to stop Russian oil tanker shipments to Europe and halt companies from giving assurances to Russia that it can sell oil elsewhere.

Yellen said capping Russian oil prices would help hold back US gas prices.

She also emphasized that the US is not in a recession, saying that despite higher food and energy prices, “We’ve got a good, strong labor market, and I believe it’s possible to maintain that.”