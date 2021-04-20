Biden administration reportedly considering to cut cigarette nicotine and ban menthols

(WTVO)–The Biden Administration is debating over two policies on how to approach smoking addictions, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Administration officials are considering requiring tobacco companies to reduce the amount of nicotine in all cigarettes sold in the United States so they are no longer addictive–which would push smokers to either quit or switch to less harmful alternatives, such as nicotine gums, lozenges, or e-cigarettes.

At the same time, FDA officials say they are looking into a potential ban on menthol cigarettes, following a citizens’ petition requesting such. Officials say the goal of this approach would help young people not smart smoking because many begin with menthols. The deadline for that decision is April 29th.

The report says either policy–and especially both–would take years to put in place, with lawmakers adding that it would face several legal challenges.