WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Texas over its new state law that would allow police to arrest migrants who enter the country illegally.

Senate Bill 4 would make it a criminal offense for illegal entry into Texas from a foreign nation, give law enforcement the authority to remove noncitizen migrants from the state, and increase penalties for human smuggling.

The Department of Justice argues that the law violates the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution, which makes the responsibility of regulating immigration and international borders that of the federal government.

“Biden sued me today because I signed a law making it illegal for an illegal immigrant to enter or attempt to enter Texas directly from a foreign nation. I like my chances. Texas is the only government in America trying to stop illegal immigration,” Abbott wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The new law is scheduled to take effect in March.

Forty-six counties in Texas have declared they are under invasion, in support of Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security plans.

Last week, 400 Texas National Guard troops were sent to El Paso after the mayor issued a disaster declaration as thousands of migrants crossed the border and flooded the city.

Counties hundreds of miles away say they are feeling the effects of the migration crisis as their public safety officers have been reassigned to border communities.

Since January 1st, 2021, over 8 million migrants have illegally circumvented legal ports of entry into the United States, “totaling more than the individual populations of 38 U.S. states.”

Those numbers reportedly exclude 1.9 million who evaded capture and 600 known or suspected terrorists who have been arrested at the borders.