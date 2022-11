The Democratic Party may need to privately concede that the Biden/Harris team cannot win in 2024 and reinvent itself for the 2028 presidential election.

CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area.

Harris is scheduled to visit Chicago Sunday for an event with state Senator Tammy Duckworth.