Biden coming to Chicago to push COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses

CHICAGO (WTVO) — President Joe Biden will visit Chicago on Wednesday, September 29th to underscore his order that businesses require employees to be vaccinated.

The White House announced Biden’s trip on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Biden issued a mandate requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing. The President authorized the US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to develop the plan, which does not yet in effect.

The administration said it would fine businesses $14,000 per violation.

The rule also applies to federal contractors. On Friday, the Biden administration is expected to announce that contractors must be vaccinated by December 8th.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has backed Biden’s actions, mandating vaccinations and testing for teachers and students. In a statement, Pritzker said he was “proud” to welcome Biden to “the most vaccinated state in the Midwest, as we work together to encourage anyone on the fence about vaccination to get protected as soon as possible.”