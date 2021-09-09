Biden imposes vaccine mandates on employers with more than 100 workers

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that all employers of more than 100 employees will be required to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing.

Biden announced that all employers with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly. The requirement for large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation, an administration official told The Associated Press.

Biden is also mandated vaccines for federal workers and contractors to help curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

Just weeks after he mandated federal workers get a shot or face rigorous testing and masking protocols, Biden has signed an new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors that do business with the federal government, according to The Associated Press.

The step comes in advance of a speech Thursday afternoon outlining a six-pronged plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Thursday that it will begin leveraging increased fines against air passengers who violate the federal mask mandate.

The new range of penalties will be $500-$1000 for first offenders and $1000-$3000 for second offenders.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Biden’s order includes exceptions for workers or contractors seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before they were publicly released.

Biden has encouraged COVID-19 vaccine requirements in settings likes schools, workplaces and university campuses, and the White House hopes the strengthened federal mandate will inspire more businesses to follow suit.