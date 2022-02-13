(ABC4) – In pregame coverage of the big game, President Joe Biden emphasized the National Football Leagues (NFL) lack of African American head coaches as a clear-cut issue of decency and racism in an interview with NBC.

According to an article published by The Independent, the interview focused on the controversy of the lack of diversity in the NFL coaching staff. Only three head coaching jobs in the league are held by people of color, and only one of them is African American.

The Independent pointed out Biden’s response to the issue, in which he mocked the idea that team owners did not have the opportunity to pick from highly-qualified candidates who were not white.

“Think about it, the whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of color, as well as so diverse, that there’s not enough African American qualified coaches ‘to manage’ these NFL teams, it just seems to me that it’s a standard that they’d want to live up to. I don’t know if there’s not a requirement of law, but it’s a requirement I think of as just generic decency,” the President told NBC.