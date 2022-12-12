(WTVO) — President Joe Biden and the First Lay spread some holiday cheer on Monday.

They helped sort presents for children at a “Toys for Tots” event in Virginia. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve hosted the event, which marked the program’s 75th year.

Marines and volunteers have sent nearly 630 million toys to over 280 million children since 1947.

“For 75 years, you brought laughter, joy and smiles to families all across this country,” Biden said. “This program gives so much more than just gifts. It gives hope. You give community and you are the inspiration that lasts a lifetime.”

Biden praised the country’s service members and their families, calling them the “spine of our nation.”