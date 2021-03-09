Biden’s dogs sent home after ‘biting’ incident: report

This Nov. 16, 2018, photo, provided by the Delaware Humane Association shows Joe Biden and his newly-adopted German shepherd Major, in Wilmington, Del. (Stephanie Carter/Delaware Humane Association via AP)

(NEXSTAR) – President Biden’s two German shepherds have been sent back to his family home in Delaware after an “aggressive behavior” incident, CNN reported Monday.

The dogs were reportedly sent back to Delaware last week after dog Major had a “biting incident” with a White House security member, CNN said.

When the first lady is out of town, the article noted, the dogs sometimes stay in Delaware with minders, though it’s not clear that that’s the case here.

The Bidens famously adopted the older dog, Champ, in 2008 after former President Barack Obama won the presidential election.

The Bidens initially fostered Major, born in 2018, before adopting him. He is the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

Champ and Major appeared in ads for the Biden campaign in 2020. Major was also “inaugurated” three days before the presidential inauguration. The “indoguration” featured a performance by Josh Groban, and over 7,400 people watched on Zoom. It raised $200,000 for the Delaware Humane Association.