Big temperature range from morning lows to afternoon highs

The diurnal temperature range – the range in temperature from the morning low to afternoon high – has been fairly large this week with lows dipping into the 50s and afternoon highs in the 80s. A big part of that large temperature spread has to do with just how dry our atmosphere has been.

Air molecules in the atmosphere are able to move more freely and warm up more efficiently in the atmosphere when it is dry. The faster the air molecules move, the warmer the temperature. An air mass that has more moisture in it doesn’t allow those air molecules to move around as much, leading to a smaller range in temperatures from morning to afternoon – especially the really muggy days.

Larger diurnal temperature ranges are more typical during the transition seasons of the Spring and Fall months. We’ll continue to see the cool mornings and comfortable afternoons through the end of the week but will add in a little more humidity during the weekend and next week as temperatures warm to 90 degrees, if not higher.