Big Ten cancels 2020 college football season

(WTVO)–According to the Detroit Free Press, the presidents of the Big Ten Conference voted 12-2 to end the fall sports in the conference in a historic move stemming from concerns of the pandemic.

The sources, remaining anonymous, say they are not authorized to speak publicly on the decision. However, a formal announcement is expected Tuesday.

With physicians as presidents, Michigan and Michigan State voted to end the season. Nebraska and Iowa were the only two that voted to play.

The cancellation comes a week after the Big Ten announced an updated 10-game conference-only schedule, followed by opening fall camps for team players.

