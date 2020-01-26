Bill Murray returns to Woodstock 28 years after filming “Groundhog Day”, shoots Jeep commercial

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WTVO) — Streets around the town square in Woodstock were closed off Saturday afternoon. Residents frustration quickly turned to excitement when they found out why.

Bill Murray and Stephen Tobolowsky returned to the square almost 28 years after filming ‘Groundhog Day’ at the same location.
The Northwest Herald reports the actors were filming a Jeep commercial.
No word on when the ad will run, however fans have their fingers crossed that it could air during the Big Game on Feb. 2, which just so happens to fall on Groundhog Day.

