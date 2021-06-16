Bill that would allow gunowners’ fingerprints to automatically renew FOID passes Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House passed a plan that would allow Illinois gun owners to automatically renew FOID cards using their fingerprints.

The Illinois House sent the plan to the Governor’s desk on Wednesday.

Gun owners who give their fingerprints to the Illinois State Police would see automatic renewals of their Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card.

Advocates say the new plan would cut down on the backlog of gun owners who are waiting to get their IDs renewed.

The plan would make fingerprinting voluntary.

“Many people believe that mandatory fingerprinting would have a violation of Second Amendment right, constitutional right. That’s a core belief of many people in the Illinois General Assembly, as well as many of our constituents,” said Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea).

Gun safety advocates have pointed to a Johns Hopkins study that found that fingerprinting can strengthen the background check and cut down on gun violence.

The new FOID card would be available on smartphones, as well.