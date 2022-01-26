Bill would reinstate Illinois death penalty for killings of police officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Republican Sen. Darren Bailey announced Wednesday he’s filed legislation that would reinstate the death penalty in Illinois for offenders who kill police officers.
According to WCIA, the bill would allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty for anyone 18 and over who is found guilty of first-degree murder of a police officer on the job. The offender must also have known the victim was a police officer.
Bailey said at least 27 other states have similar laws, but it faces an uphill battle in Democrat-leaning Illinois.
Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn abolished the death penalty in 2011. While Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner advocated for the death penalty for killers of police, the plan never passed.
A separate bill, introduced by Sen. Neil Anderson (R) would allow the death penalty for killers of any first responder, including firefighters, paramedics, ambulance drivers, and corrections officers.