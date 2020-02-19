Billions of dollars in gift cards going to waste, study says

A new survey says that Americans are letting billions of dollars in gift cards and other credits go to waste.

A study reported by Bankrate indicates there are roughly $21 Billion worth of gift cards, airline vouchers, and store credits going unused.

The survey shows that millenials are most wasteful, citing that the generation eaves cards unused a shocking 55% of the time.

According to their site, people wil higher incomes are more likely to let gift cards or credits expire.

Bankrate says about 2/3 of Americans say they expect to use the cards or credits….eventually.

