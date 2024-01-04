CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Musicians Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be performing a “one night only” show at Chicago’s Soldier Field this summer.

Live Nation announced the concert on Thursday as part of a “special concert announcement” at the venue.

“These iconic musicians will perform their most beloved songs from their illustrious careers,” a press release from Live Nation said. “The spectacular show promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music.”

The concert is scheduled for June 21st, 2024. Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m.

Joel has had a successful career since the 1970s, with hits such as “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

Nicks is best known for her work with the band Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist, with songs like “Go Your Own Way,” “Seven Wonders,” “The Chain,” and “Stand Back,” among others.