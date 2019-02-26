Bing Liu and friends hope for lasting impacts from “Minding the Gap”

It was a disappointing night for many across the City of Rockford after a locally made film was unable to walk away with an Oscar, but some hope the attention “Minding the Gap” brought will have a long lasting effect. “Minding the Gap” showed how much skateboarding can impact kids’ lives. That impact includes making them a part of a community, a community some hope will have a new place to call home.

“You know, we’re skateboarders. We don’t expect to land anything first try.” said Ground Floor Skateboards owner Eric Neubauer.

Those are the words Eric Neubauer texted to Bing Liu after finding out “Minding the Gap” didn’t win the Oscar. Even though the award went to someone else, in true skateboarder form Bing is at it again, with two projects in the works, but he and Neubauer can’t deny the magic that this ride brought.

“We fall over constantly. You as a skateboarder and a filmer understand as well as I do, sometimes the skating inbetween the trick is actually better.” said Neubauer.

Oscar nonimated filmmaker, and Rockford native Bing Liu added, “I think it was just a big win for us to be recognized at the 91st Academy Awards and here’s to more stories coming out of Rockford and putting us on the map.”

Bing and friends hope the film’s success helps bring something to downtown Rockford they never had, a skate park.

“I remember when I met Keire at Skate Works up on Forest Hills Road. That skate park that’s featured in the movie. He would take three busses to get there and then still have to skate a couple miles from the bus stop.” Neubauer said.

“I’m going to be beating that drum for the rest of my life until that happens in Rockford.” said Liu.

Neubauer, who’s been skating for 30 years, says his favorite part about the film is how it shows skateboarding as a vehicle, both physically and emotionally, making it relatable to kids everywhere.

“Our problems are not universally Rockfordian.” Neubauer said. “This could have been about any town, anywhere in the world, really. I mean, kids struggle everywhere. It’s like skateboarders especially. That’s one of the things that draws kids to it, it’s the escape.”