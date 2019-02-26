Bing Liu shares Oscar night experience

When the ‘Best Documentary Feature’ nominees were named Sunday night during the 91st Academy Awards, people in Rockford held their breath. Director Bing Liu, and his film “Minding the Gap,” were one of five in the category. Bing didn’t win the Oscar, Eyewitness News got an inside look at the experience he, and some of his closest friends in Rockford will never forget.



“I am so wiped out.” said “Minding the Gap” director Bing Liu.

That’s Bing Liu’s reaction from Hollywood, just a few hours after attending the 91st Academy Awards. But it could also refer to the whirlwind he’s lived since “Minding the Gap” won a Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival. That was barely a year ago.

“This is definitely the pinnacle of film awards, so it was, you know, the industry pulled out all the stops.” said Liu. “The red carpet is very red. The crowds were very excited. Stars were there.”

Even on a weekend like this, with being shuttled between interviews, indie award ceremonies, and other celebrations, the Rockford director still found time to try out his board on the streets of Hollywood. It serves as a reminder of the filmmaking over the last decade or more in Rockford that got him here. The day of the Oscars was still a little surreal for the young director and his friends and family.

“Everybody was just like weirded out but also making jokes.” said Liu. “I think everybody was really excited that they got the opportunity to go.”

While he didn’t make it up to the podium this time, Bing was prepared with a whole list of people responsible for the moment.

I would have thanked my brother and how proud I am of him and how smart I think he is. I would have given thanks to my mom.” said Liu. “She put it all on the line to move us to this country when i was five and none of this would have happened without her.” Liu continued, “I would have thanked Zack, Nina, and Keire just for how much that they, I would just hope that they understand how much they’ve helped so many people out there feel more whole and heard, including me.”

Bing Liu didn’t walk away from the weekend empty handed. Saturday, Liu won the ‘Truer than Fiction Award’ at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. The award is given to emerging non-fiction directors. The prize came with a $25,000 grant. That money could go towards two projects Liu is already working on. One is a documentary about gun violence in Chicago. The other is focused on Millennials around the world and their relationships.