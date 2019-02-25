Bing Liu’s ‘Minding the Gap’ is passed over for Best Documentary Feature Oscar

A film by Rockford native Bing Liu has been passed over for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Liu’s film “Minding the Gap” was beat out for the Oscar by “Free Solo.”

According to the press notes: “Minding the Gap” is a coming-of-age saga of three skateboarding friends in Rockford. There, Bing Liu explores various heady subjects, from masculinity to racial identity to domestic abuse and the transition to adulthood. Minding the Gap was the winner of a Special Jury Prize at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered, the Audience Award at the 2018 Full Frame Documentary Film Festival and the 2018 Sheffield Doc/Fest, among over 25 festival distinctions. 

“Minding the Gap” is available on HULU.

See our previous coverage of “Minding the Gap,” including exclusive interviews with the director and cast, here.

