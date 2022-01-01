Bitter cold after the snowfall today

Happy New Year to all! What a wild start to 2022 it has been. Between this winter storm right off the bat and now cold temperatures in the next few days, it’s looking to be a MUCH colder January than December was. The Winter Storm Warning is set to expire at midnight Saturday night into Sunday morning.

We will still be dealing with light snow showers for a few more hours, as they continue to push on through the Stateline.

We will see snow showers pretty much moved out by around 2AM-3AM or so. and much colder temperatures come in behind this system.

Roads are looking much more improved than they were earlier this afternoon, as we are seeing clearer road conditions. This is downtown Rockford as of 10pm Saturday night.

We are beginning to see snow reports come in, and most of them are right around 4 inches that we expected. Maybe another inch will fall tonight, but overall, most across the Stateline will end up with around 3″-6″ in total from today’s snowfall.

As mentioned before, MUCH colder temperatures are in store for early tomorrow morning, as temperatures will be in the single digits and wind chills will be well below zero. Grab an extra layer or even two as you head out the door tomorrow morning and throughout the day, as we will only see temperatures reach the mid-teens for our high.

Winter looks here to stay, as much colder air remains with us throughout the week and into next weekend. Watch the video below for the full forecast. (NOTE: Video is clipped from the 6PM newscast, so radar imagery is not up to date).