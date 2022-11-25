ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s no secret that most of the long Black Friday lines will form outside national chain stores as shoppers jostle to get an early jump on their holiday shopping.

Stores like Target, Macy’s, and Kohl’s won’t be without big crowds on Nov. 25. But, Rockford also has s vibrant local business community that are also running Black Friday sales.

“Local business are the bread and butter of the community,” said Winnebago Buy Local President Lauren Davis. “And they are trying to go the extra mile for their customers on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. They’re doing specials, having snacks and treats for their customers and gift-bagging for the holiday season. They’re making that extra step to make sure their customers and clients have the best time.”

Below are some local businesses to check out this Black Friday.

Maze is a new and used bookstore that offers affordable, hard-to-find titles. Most books range from $3 to $5. Address: 117 S. 3rd St., Rockford

The Canine Crunchery is Rockford’s own dog treat bakery. It provides fresh and wholesome treats to pamper pooches of all sizes. Address: 1888 Daimler Road, Rockford.

A local business that manufactures more than 200 candles right here in Rockford. Address: 1418 20th St., Rockford.

A local tattoo and piercing parlor with a large following. Walk-ins welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday. Address: 2310 Charles St., Rockford.

GEM is a downtown art and gift shop that features work from 20 local women. Address: 406 E. State St., Rockford.

Choices is a local market specializing in organic products, locally produced food, artisan food products and more. Address: 6718 Broadcast Parkway, Loves Park

A community-based hybrid gift and record shop, Culture Shock has grown into Rockford’s headquarters for locally and independently-made merchandise/clothing, funky gifts and accessories, and kitschy housewares. Address: 2239 Charles St., Rockford

A complete list of local businesses to visit on Black Friday is on the Winnebago Buy Local website.