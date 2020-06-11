Black Lives Matter protester in coma after being hit by falling Confederate statue

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WTVO) — A Black Lives Matter protester was seriously injured Wednesday night when a Confederate solider statue fell on him after being pulled down by demonstrators.

According to WVEC, Chris Green was at a protest at the Confederate monument in Olde Town Portsmouth when protesters began tearing it apart.

Demonstrators shouting “No Justice, No Peace” used bolt cutters and hammers to chip away at the monument, and cut off the heads of four soldier statues surrounding the monument.

Green’s wife said green coded twice while he was in the ambulance, and doctors had to put him in a coma to treat his injuries.

Green’s wife said she was upset that protesters “didn’t think” when they pulled the statue down.

Black Lives Matter 757, the group that organized the demonstration, set up a Gofundme page to help his family with medical expenses.

Chris Green, the gentleman in the green shirt was severely injured last night. https://t.co/zIRXQAbvTa — Blacklivesmatter757 (@BLM757) June 11, 2020

The Portsmouth City Council held an emergency meeting earlier in the day to decide the fate of the monument, and decided on a July 28th hearing.

The statue had stood at the intersection of Court Street and High Street since the late 1800’s.

