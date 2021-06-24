Blasting to occur at Rockford quarry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is advising resident that rock blasting will be occurring soon at a local quarry.

Residents could hear some loud booms in the coming months.

William Charles Construction will be blasting approximately once every three weeks, until the end of August, at its South Mulford quarry, at 5515 Charles Street.

The blasts will take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to the City.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to William Charles at 815-654-4720.