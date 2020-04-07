Blood donations still needed during COVID-19 shortage

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Local organizations are still asking the community to make potential life saving donations. The Rock River Valley Blood Center held a blood drive Tuesday in Rockford during an especially needed demand for blood. The need for blood at local centers still needs to be met.

“Cancer patients still need blood. The covid virus isn’t stopping them from needing it. We still have accidents and traumas and babies are born,” explained Traci Miles, a donor care supervisor.

Social distancing guidelines were put in place. Health experts say there are no known risks of spreading COVID-19 by donating blood.

All blood types are needed.