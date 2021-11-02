Bloomington Police searching for trick-or-treater who lost bucket with nearly 400 grams of cannabis inside

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are looking for a trick-or-treater who lost some “high” value goods over the holiday weekend.

A Facebook post from the department Monday told the tale of someone who lost a bucket full of marijuana.

Police confiscated the bucket containing 383 grams of the green treat in a southwest neighborhood Sunday morning.

In tongue-in-cheek fashion, police are hoping the owner will message them so they can be reunited with their stash, which happens to be more than 10 times the legal amount to possess.

