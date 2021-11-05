Bloomington student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington High School officials confirmed that a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school Thursday morning.

Bloomington Police confirmed that the school administration notified a school resource officer to search a student’s belongings for suspected drugs. During the search, the officer seized a gun from the student’s personal property.

District 87 Superintendent Dr. Barry Reilly stated that the 16-year-old student was arrested and taken into Bloomington police custody without incident. Police have stated that the student has been arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Normal for:

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon – no valid FOID

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon – loaded while being accessible

Unlawful use of a weapon – possession in a school

Parents were notified of the incident around 2:30 p.m. According to Dr. Reilly, no threat of violence was reported.

Reilly stated that students who bring weapons to school will face the most severe consequences.

“This illegal and dangerous behavior will not be tolerated in our school community. The safety of our students and staff in District 87 is the top priority, and we will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of our school community. Weapons of any type are not permitted on or near school property,” Reilly stated.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.