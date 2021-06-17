Blue 815, Jaimie Cox Foundation raise funds for Rockton first responders

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — What started as an effort to keep firefighters hydrated while fighting the Chemtool fire has become a donation to other area non-profits.

On Monday, Blue 815 and the Jaimie Cox Foundation worked to get water and Gatorade to the fire scene.

As word spread, the community and local businesses began to pour in support.

On Thursday, the Rockton Fireman’s Association, the Salvation Army of Rockford and Winnebago County, and the Northwest Chapter of the American Red Cross were presented with checks.

Organizers said it was humbling to see the impact even small donations can have.

“You might not be able to make your $5 count for much, but when you entrust it to an organization like us, you can put your $5 with so many other people’s $5 and this is the impact that it has, in a very short amount of time,” said Andrea Cox, chairperson of Blue 815.

In total, $11,000 has been raised so far.