BMO Harris Bank Center renovations to begin soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The first of several planned renovations at the BMO Harris Bank Center could soon be getting underway, as the Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment (RAVE) authority board members said okay to a contract to have the ice floor redone.

The job was awarded to Simco Refrigeration, who outbid one other bidder.

The project will be paid through through a renovation budget, not the annual operating budget, officials said.

Board members had a meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday afternoon, to reportedly finalize agreements between the BMO and the NHL franchise.

The Blackhawks announced they would buy the Rockford IceHogs in March.