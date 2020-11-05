Board members react after voters reject Winnebago County Executive referendum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Locally, voters did not approve the Winnebago County Executive form of government referendum.

Voting ‘yes’ would have established a new executive position on the county board that would have changed how the board makes decisions.

“The voters voted, and I can live with the outcome. I’m okay with that,” said Winnebago County Board member Jean Crosby (R-16).

Winnebago County Board member Jean Crosby helped get the County Executive Referendum on the ballot. She thinks part of the reason the measure failed is because some voters weren’t fully informed on the issue.

“Typically, when you start a campaign like this, you can go out and talk to Kiwanians and meet with rotary chapters, different entities in the community and get the word out, go door to door, discuss it with people. We could not do that because of COVID,” explained Crosby.

But board member Paul Arena maintains voters made the right choice.

“The only other county that has the exact same structure that we would’ve adopted is Champaign. And from all of the research I did with folks down in Champaign County, it’s not going well,” said Winnebago County Board member Paul Arena (R-7).

Crosby says she may revisit the referendum during the next election cycle. But first, she wants to see how the county board operates under newly elected Chairman Joe Chiarella.

“We have no economic development plan, we have no capital plan. There’s a lot of things we don’t have. And all of that has gone to the wayside because of all the power struggles in the county board. If they reinstate the powers that Quinn, Cohn, and Christiansen had, then I’ll be a lot more comfortable,” Crosby added.

Arena is optimistic some of those problems will correct themselves moving forward.

“I think with a new administration, things will smooth out. I think the public will regain confidence in the county board. It’s a legislative body, so there are always going to be differences- that’s by design. There should be different points of view brought to the table, but they can be debated respectfully,” he said.

“In two years or four years, we’ll be able to look at how it played out in Champaign and I think we’ll find that we made the right decision with this vote.”

