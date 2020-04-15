Board to vote on renaming Sinissippi Park Music Shell in honor of Ald. John Beck

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After the tragic and unexpected loss of 12th Ward Alderman John Beck, the Rockford Park District Board agreed to take a vote on renaming the Sinissippi Park Music Shell in his memory. Beck lost his life on Sunday after complications from a recent surgery.

The building would renamed to “John Beck Community Music Shell.”

Beck’s family was in attendance during the proposal to take the vote. Executive Director Jay Sandine proposed renaming the park.

The vote will take place during the meeting on April 28th.

