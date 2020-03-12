Board works to improve conditions at Winnebago County Jail after U.S. Marshals threaten to pull prisoners

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A recent study found the Winnebago County Jail is very understaffed. Now, a federal law enforcement agency is pressuring the county to fix the problem, or lose prisoners and income.

Wednesday night Winnebago County Board members approved a series of recommendations to improve how the Winnebago County Jail functions in order to meet the standards set by the United States Marshals Service.

“We do the best we can to make sure each inmate in there is safe,” said Winnebago County Jail Superintendent Bob Redmond.

A recent study completed by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office found that the county jail is understaffed.

“Whether the United States Marshal is there or not, we do need additional staff,” said Redmond. “We understand your issues and we appreciate you working with us, we really do, but we need to move forward with it.”

Winnebago County Jail Superintendent Bob Redmond says after the U.S. Marshals service was made aware of the report, a private visit to the jail supported the claims.

“You all have a jail to run and we offer the opportunity to supplement the funding of that jail by housing the federal inmates,” said U.S. Marshals Service Chief Deputy Jason Wojdylo.

Chief Deputy Wojdylo says Winnebago County receives around $1.9 million annually for housing federal prisoners. That additional revenue could be pulled if requirements are not met.

“I can tell you that I have been in 9 duty stations in my career over the past 20 plus years, all over the country,” said Wojdylo. “I’ve never heard of a jail operating without administrative staffing.”

The Marshals Service wants the jail to conduct better “PRIA” meetings when an inmate is raped, have fewer lock downs, and properly complete 30 minute check-ins with each inmate. All of these issues stem from under-staffing.

“I have sheriffs knocking on my door, ringing my phone all the time asking how can we house federal inmates,” said Wojdylo. “So, they’re interested in the revenue as well.”

The Winnebago County Board plans to fund the hiring of additional qualified correctional officers in increments until an appropriate number is reached.

