SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Springfield have released body camera footage in the case of two EMS workers charged with first-degree murder.

Three Springfield Police officers responded to a 911 call by Earl Moore Jr. All three officers’ body cameras footage has been put on Sangamon County’s YouTube page here, here, and here.

Springfield Police said in December 2022, Moore Jr. called 911 because he saw multiple people inside with guns. Officers then met someone outside who claimed Moore Jr. was experiencing a hallucinatory episode and needed medical assistance.

Finley and Cadigan were called by Springfield Police to transport Moore Jr. to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where the EMS workers put him on a paramedic stretcher face-down.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon classified his death as a ‘homicide’ from asphyxiation because he was restrained face-down by Finley and Cadigan.

The body camera footage may disturb some readers and discretion is advised.

The autopsy done by Dr. Scott Denton found that Moore’s main cause of death was “compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone facedown restraint on a paramedic transportation cot”, along with fractures of Moore Jr.’s ribs, and cuts on his knees, fingers, and foot.

The full autopsy can be found here.