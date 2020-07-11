K9’s find body in Janesville, suspected to be man missing since Monday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Saturday around 8:45 a.m., deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office assisted first responders from the Janesville Police and Fire Departments with a missing person case that began on Thursday.

Johnny D. Hood was last seen on Monday, July 6th. Hood’s vehicle was located Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Ice Age Trail head at the intersection of N. Washington Street and Northridge Drive.

Wisconsin K9 SOS Search & Rescue sent cadaver dogs to search the area around

the Arbor Ridge Subdivision along N. CTH E where Hood was first reported missing. Around 9:00 a.m., the K9’s found the body of an adult male found deceased in a thick, wooded area by the embankment from the railroad tracks near the 2800 block of N. County Road East.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office will schedule an autopsy. Officials say positive identification of the man will be made in the near future.

No foul play was suspected.

