LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday just before 4 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was called to a report of a body found in Windsor Lake.

Officials say when they arrived on scene at the 7000 block of Windsor Lake Parkway in Loves Park, the body was in advanced stages of decomposition. They were unable to identify the body.

The Loves Park Police Department is still investigating. Officials say toxicology test results will be available in around three weeks.

An autopsy is pending.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

