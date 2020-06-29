Body of missing 9-year-old girl recovered in Rock River

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The body of a 9-year-old girl who went missing in the Rock River on Thursday, June 25th was found Monday, police said.

Madison Billups was last seen near Angler’s Park near the Rock River in Janesville around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Madison was with a young boy who was saved in a water rescue by a bystander. However, police say the bystander lost track of Madison.

“This lady is a hero but it’s going to be difficult for her, too. She did what she could. She should be totally praised for her actions,” explained Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan.

On Friday morning, authorities changed their response from rescue to recovery, and searched near the Monterey Dam in Janesville.

Search crews looked for her all day Friday when they were forced to stop due to the weather around 5:30 p.m.

Rock County Sheriff’s officials returned to their search Saturday morning.

Police say on Monday morning, a citizen alerted police that they had seen a body in the water at Bellrichard Bridge, approximately 5,000 feet downstream of where Madison was last seen.

