WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WTVO) — The body of missing Illinois U.S. Navy sailor Seamus Gray, 21, has been found along the shores of Lake Michigan.

Gray was last seen in the early morning hours of March 18th outside a bar called Ibiza after he and his friends were escorted out for being intoxicated.

Gray was then seen on surveillance video walking with at least two people, and then walking alone on another recording, headed toward Lake Michigan.

A native of Jupiter, Illinois, Gray never returned to Naval Station Great Lakes.

A search was eventually called off.

His body was discovered Wednesday night by a ComEd utility worker, according to Patch. The Lake County Coroner has identified the body as Gray.

Preliminary autopsy results showed Gray died from drowning, officials said.