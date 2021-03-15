Body of missing Byron man Brandon Cuddy found in Rock River, family says

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Family members say the body of missing Byron man Brandon Cuddy has been found in a marina in Sterling.

Saturday evening, The Whiteside County Sherriff and Sterling Fire Department, along with other agencies, responded to a report of a body found in the Rock River at Oppold Marina in Sterling.

His car was found by police in January. Cuddy was reported missing on December 26th, 2020.

“As of yesterday, Brandon had been missing for 77 days. Yesterday we were informed that his body was recovered down the river away from the crash site. The police are certain that it is him but we will have official confirmation on Monday,” the family posted on Facebook on Sunday.

Officials have yet to officially confirm the body is Cuddy’s.