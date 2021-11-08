Body recovered from Chicago River identified as missing 23-year-old Lakeview man

CHICAGO — A body recovered from the Chicago River Friday has been identified as a 23-year-old man who went missing on Halloween night.

Police said a body was recovered Friday around 5 p.m. near the 1000 block of South Wells Street. Sources told WGN the body was identified as Inaki Bascaran, a 23-year-old Lakeview man.

Bascaran had gone out on Halloween with friends to a bar in River North. Bascaran had FaceTimed his roommate saying he was near a Walgreen’s and coming home to his apartment, but he never arrived.

Bascaran was last seen in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street, approximately two miles from where the body was recovered. His friends told WGN earlier this week that they believe his phone died and he attempted to walk the five miles home.

In the days that followed, family and friends searched the area around the bar and his home. They called out to social media for help and passed out flyers and checked hospitals.

The family of Inaki Bascaran has been notified of his death.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has not determined a cause of death.