Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re gearing up for the 4th of July and Lil Zim and JB Love from Q98.5 are helping us make bomb pop cocktails. Lil Zim and JB Love are so excited for Country Thunder which is happening July 20-23 in Twin Lakes Wisconsin. Make sure to check out our Spirit Day Recipe below! Spirit Day is sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard Illinois. You can check them out at 1501 W Diggins St or at rushcreekdistilling.com. You can also check out Lil Zim and JB Love at q985online.com.

Bomb Pop

1 oz Grenadine

1 oz Lemon Juice

1 oz Vodka

1 oz Blue Curacao

1. In a cup, add grenadine and top with ice

2. In shaker, mix vodka and lemon juice. Stir, and pour over ice until ice is covered

3. Add ice again and top with Blue Curacao