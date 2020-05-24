Boone Co. Sheriff warns about burglars targeting the elderly

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning to the community after multiple burglaries that targeted elderly homeowners. Officials say there are similarities between the multiple incidents.

Elderly homeowners have been approached by a heavyset Hispanic man driving a black Chevy Colorado or older model blue truck. While striking up a conversation, another accomplice sneaked inside the home and stole several items in two different cases.

Police say the incidents happened just south of Belvidere city limits. Another similar case was reported in the Marengo area.

Police recommend closing your garage and locking your doors while doing yard work and also to keep your cell phone on you to stay protected.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 815-544-9322 or Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

