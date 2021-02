BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County begins to vaccinate more residents. People who are age 65 and older are now eligible.

Shots started to be administered for that group on Tuesday. It’s part of the Ilinois Phase 1B vaccine rollout.

Some shots will be administered at the Boone County Health Department. Appointments can also be made at Meijer Pharmacy.

