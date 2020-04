ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department has identified two people who have tested positive for COVID-19.



The people who have tested positive are adults one in their 30s and one is in their 50’s. Further details about these individuals will not be released to the public in order to respect their privacy.



The Boone County Health Department is working alongside the Illinois Department of Public Health to monitor, respond and help limit the spread of the disease.