Boone County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Fair has been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The Belvidere Area Chamber of Congress made the announcement Monday evening. On Saturday, the board voted in favor of the Boone County Health Department’s recommendations and allowed President Lyle Lee to finalize the decision.

Organizers say they also weighed the financial repercussions of a fair with significantly reduced attendance. They are also working to make decisions on other events set to take place at the fairgrounds.

The Boone County Fair is one of the largest in the state. Last year more than 222,000 guests attended over the 6 day span.

Officials are looking forward to next year’s fair, which is scheduled October 10th–15th, 2021.

